The end of New York’s extended primary season came on Tuesday, taking Democrat Matt Castelli into the general election against Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District, and Rep. Claudia L. Tenney into the general against her Democratic challenger Steven W. Holden Sr.

Mr. Castelli’s victory came early Tuesday night, with his opponent, Whitehall native Matthew F. Putorti, ceding the victory in an emailed statement at 10:15 p.m.

Matt Castelli, candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, at Lloyd’s of Lowville diner. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
