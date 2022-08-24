Matt Castelli, of Glens Falls, speaks to supporters Tuesday at Lawrence Street Tavern after winning the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November. The Post Star
Matt Castelli, of Glens Falls, speaks to supporters Tuesday at Lawrence Street Tavern after winning the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November. The Post Star
The end of New York’s extended primary season came on Tuesday, taking Democrat Matt Castelli into the general election against Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District, and Rep. Claudia L. Tenney into the general against her Democratic challenger Steven W. Holden Sr.
Mr. Castelli’s victory came early Tuesday night, with his opponent, Whitehall native Matthew F. Putorti, ceding the victory in an emailed statement at 10:15 p.m.
The campaign of Mr. Castelli’s arch opponent, Rep. Stefanik, released a statement “welcoming” him into the general election with a series of insults and references to what they have identified as his failings.
In a campaign party at the Lawrence Street Tavern in Glens Falls, which is the bar where he announced his campaign, Mr. Castelli accepted the nomination amid a crowd of supporters.
“Tonight, I am honored to accept the Democratic Party nomination for New York 21,” he said.
With just over half of the election districts counted by 11:15 p.m., Mr. Castelli had 80% of the vote to Mr. Putorti’s 18%, with about 15,628 votes to Mr. Putorti’s 3,576. Mr. Castelli will appear on the Democratic and Moderate Party lines in the November general election against Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
In the 24th Congressional District, Rep. Tenney, R-Utica, had a much closer, but still commanding lead over her challengers, Mario J. Fratto and George K. Phillips. By 11:10, the race had been called for the congresswoman, who held 53% of the vote, or 17,277 votes to Mr. Fratto’s 12,988 and Mr. Phillips’ 1,891.
This story will be updated with the total count Wednesday. All vote totals recorded now are unofficial, until the state and county elections boards certify the results, likely in a week.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.