OGDENSBURG — A vehicle is a total loss after investigators believe it caught fire accidentally on Monday.
At around 10:45 p.m., the Ogdensburg Fire Department dispatched two engines and 10 firefighters to the 200 block of Gates Street, where a vehicle was engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished quickly, according to a Facebook post by the department. Ogdensburg Fire Capt. Chris Fay said the department was back in service within 56 minutes after ignition. Fay did not know who the owner of the vehicle was, and he said Wednesday the fire is still under investigation. His understanding is the cause was accidental. There were no injuries, he said.
Assisting at the scene was the Ogdensburg Police Department, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and County Car 9.
A video showing firefighters battling the flames can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/ogdensburgfire/
