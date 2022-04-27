POTSDAM — Four departments responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire at 547 Sissonville Road, near Potsdam Specialty Paper, was reported at 7:01 a.m., St. Lawrence County Emergency Services said.
Firefighters from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Norwood and West Stockholm responded. National Grid also responded to cut power.
The cause is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished in less than two hours, county Emergency Services said.
