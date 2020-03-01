CBD sampling event set for March 6
A CBD Sampling event will take place at Nature’s Storehouse March 6, with free samples of Sunsoil CBD softgels to take home, and the opportunity to try all of the flavors of Sunsoil liquid CBD products — chocolate mint, cinnamon and unflavored. Plus 25% off all Sunsoil CBD products and a chance to win a free bottle of Sunsoil CBD softgels. 21 Main St., Canton. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. while supplies last. Visit www.natures-storehouse.com for more info.

