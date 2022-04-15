Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 56F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.