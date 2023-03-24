POTSDAM — SLC Arts is excited to announce four events to celebrate National Poetry Month this April! National Poetry Month was started in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets to celebrate and bring awareness to the artform.

On Tuesday, April 4th from 5:00-6:30PM, Creatives Rebuild NY Artist Karyn Crispo will hold a poetry workshop, “The Healing Power of Poetry: How it Serves Us All” at the SLC Arts Temporary Storefront located at 45 Market Street in Potsdam. There is a $5 minimum registration fee.

