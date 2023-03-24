POTSDAM — SLC Arts is excited to announce four events to celebrate National Poetry Month this April! National Poetry Month was started in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets to celebrate and bring awareness to the artform.
On Tuesday, April 4th from 5:00-6:30PM, Creatives Rebuild NY Artist Karyn Crispo will hold a poetry workshop, “The Healing Power of Poetry: How it Serves Us All” at the SLC Arts Temporary Storefront located at 45 Market Street in Potsdam. There is a $5 minimum registration fee.
On Thursday, April 13th from 6:00-7:30PM, SLC Arts will host an Open Mic Poetry Night at the Potsdam Public Library. This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome to participate.
On Thursday, April 20th from 6:00-7:30PM, SLC Arts will host a poetry reading for teens at the Potsdam Public Library. All teens in the North Country are welcome to submit poems for consideration on the SLC Arts website. Teens may submit 1-5 poems. Submissions are due by April 1, 2023 at 11:59pm. Selection for the reading will be announced on April 7th.
On Tuesday, April 25th from 6:00-7:30PM, SLC Arts will host a poetry reading for local poets at 45 Market Street in Potsdam. All established and/or published local poets are welcome to submit their work for consideration. Poets may submit 1-5 poems. Submissions are due by April 1, 2023 at 11:59pm. Selection for the reading will be announced on April 7th. The event will begin with a brief reading by Creatives Rebuild NY artist, Karyn Crispo, and will include an opportunity for poets to meet and greet attendees after the reading.
