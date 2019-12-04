HEUVELTON — A procession of emergency vehicles from around St. Lawrence County escorted the remains of Alex M. Basford down State Street to the Heuvelton Fire Station on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Basford, 19, died as the result of a car crash on Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.