CANTON — Efforts by St. Lawrence County to promote participation in this year’s census are still ongoing, but will be slightly hampered as the state cut funding for the initiative in half.
The county was previously set to be allotted just over $250,000 to promote participation in completing the census, but state officials said that amount would be reduced to about $127,000 as a result of the state’s fiscal situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer, whose office is heading census promotion initiatives, says the reduction in funding will prevent the county from hiring temporary staff. The original vision, prior to the pandemic, was to have these staffers visit public places and events like farmers markets, fairs and festivals to answer questions and help people fill out the census.
Despite the reduction, Mr. Pfotenhauer said he’s still glad the county is receiving any state funds at all, since there was a possibility they would’ve been cut entirely.
“I’m grateful that we’re seeing 50 percent with everything going on with COVID.” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “The longer it was delayed, the less likely it was going to be that we were going to get any funding, so I’m really grateful that we’re getting the amount of funding that we are getting to promote the census.”
According to data made public by the Census Bureau, about 54 percent of households in St. Lawrence County have responded to the census online, by phone or by mail. The county ranks 43rd out of 62 in New York state. Oswego County ranked 26th with a 59 percent self-response rate. Jefferson and Lewis counties ranked 56th and 57th, respectively, with self-response rates in the lower 40s.
For St. Lawrence County, the current response rate is about eight percent lower than the final enumeration in 2010.
“We still have time so I’m hoping that we’re going to really, with this additional funding from the state, can really put a push out there to get our numbers to where they were last time around,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
Earlier this week, the Census Bureau announced it would be shortening the timeframe for responses to be submitted to conclude on Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.