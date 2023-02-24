CANTON — Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) Isabelle Anne Young has joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s (CPH) General Surgery Team. She is providing services in the EJ Noble Building, 80 East Main Street, Canton; and in the CPH Specialty Suite at Gouverneur Hospital, 77 West Barney Street, Gouverneur.
Ms.Young has her National Certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She received her FNP degree at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, NY; and her credentials also include being an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN). NP Young is a member of the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
She began her career in healthcare as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the EJ Noble Hospital, which is now Gouverneur Hospital (GH). She next became a Registered Nurse and continued on at GH and then at CPH.
“Having worked at CPH and GH during my time as an RN, I am excited to be returning to St. Lawrence Health. Much of my nursing career was spent working in surgical services, and I look forward to returning to this specialty, and helping prepare patients facing surgical procedures in my role as an advanced practice provider,” NP Young said.
“The system provides the North Country with access to many specialty practices, and my goal had always been to work in one of these areas once I completed my advanced degree,” she added.
As a General Surgery Nurse Practitioner, Ms. Young is experienced in assisting surgeons with important hands-on tasks in the operating room, and monitoring patients’ vital signs before, during, and after surgery. She administers medication when necessary, and meets with patients and their families after surgery to advise them on recovery goals and timelines.
