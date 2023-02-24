Certified family nurse practitioner joins CPH’s general surgery team

Isabelle Anne Young

CANTON — Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) Isabelle Anne Young has joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s (CPH) General Surgery Team. She is providing services in the EJ Noble Building, 80 East Main Street, Canton; and in the CPH Specialty Suite at Gouverneur Hospital, 77 West Barney Street, Gouverneur.

Ms.Young has her National Certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She received her FNP degree at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, NY; and her credentials also include being an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN). NP Young is a member of the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

