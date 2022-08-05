Certified physician assistant joins Orthopedic Team Canton-Potsdam Hospital

David Griffin

POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant David Griffin has joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Orthopedic Team. His office is located at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam.

Mr. Griffin earned his National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants certification, and completed his Physician Assistant Program degree at SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY. He holds certificates of added qualifications in Emergency Medicine, and in Orthopedic Surgery.

