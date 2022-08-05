POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant David Griffin has joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Orthopedic Team. His office is located at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam.
Mr. Griffin earned his National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants certification, and completed his Physician Assistant Program degree at SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY. He holds certificates of added qualifications in Emergency Medicine, and in Orthopedic Surgery.
He comes to St. Lawrence Health with experience in emergency departments, serving as the Surgical First Assistant, and working in a Veteran’s Clinic. Mr. Griffin was a Medical Specialist for the United States Army, Fort Sam, Houston, TX.
As an Orthopedic PA, Mr. Griffin takes patient histories, completes exams, orders and interprets diagnostic tests, and prescribes medications and therapies. He further assists his patients with fracture reductions, fracture management, injections, and wound closures.
