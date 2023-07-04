CANTON — In response to a conversation among St. Lawrence County legislators about New York Senate bill 3158, the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, at the board’s June 12 operations committee meeting, 12 members of CFCtoo attended Monday night’s full board meeting.
In that operations committee meeting, county attorney Stephen D. Button said that while the intent to protect children is laudable, the act raises difficulties for churches because, under the act, pastors and other employees would become mandated reporters.
Button cited the penitent-priest exception, a historical privilege to refuse to disclose confidential communication to a clergy member in his professional character as a spiritual adviser.
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, asked Button if the act would violate the First Amendment right of religious freedom.
Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, brought up why the topic was interesting in St. Lawrence County.
“We are talking about children being sexually abused,” Haggard said. “We have a heinous case in this county involving an organization who protected an offender.”
Haggard was referring to the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid, whose leaders, most notably Pastor Rick Sinclair, have been accused of knowing about the sexual abuse of a member’s children.
Sean Ferguson, the abuser in question, agreed to a plea deal in May, in which he admitted sexually abusing two children, ages 2 and 4, in 2015. He was ordered to serve six years on probation and register as a level 1 sex offender.
“I think if we had our district attorney in here, he would have a different take on this situation,” Haggard said.
The conversation ended abruptly over an objection that there was no motion on the floor to discuss the issue.
On Monday night, Michele Wilbur of CFCtoo said she was there because legislators had brought up the issue, and she wanted to set the record straight.
“I will never forget the day I discovered my ex-husband had molested our adopted daughters,” she said. “I had stayed with my violently abusive husband for 10 years under pressure from my pastors, but that was the day that something snapped. I defied my pastors, reported the abuse, and left my husband. I lost everything — my community, my house and my financial stability.”
She said that if the CARE Act had been in place, the church’s leaders would have been mandated to report the abuse.
She also brought up the case of Ferguson.
“Last Tuesday, a man from our former church was sentenced to six years of probation for molesting his tiny children. That’s it — six years of probation. Why? Because the pastors at Christian Fellowship Center refused to report the child sexual abuse. By the time another courageous person reported the crime, four years had gone by. The case was so old, and the children were so young that the DA could not muster enough evidence to put this child molester behind bars,” Wilbur said.
It is not an issue of First Amendment freedoms, she said.
“This act does not impede upon our free speech or our freedom of religion; it simply protects children,” Wilbur said of the CARE Act.
Wilbur also read a letter from Ferguson’s mother, Bonnie Ogilvie.
“Six years ago, my daughter-in-law reported to the leadership of the Christian Fellowship Center the sexual abuse occurring within the household. The elders and pastors who had knowledge of his abuse refused to report this abuse, even though they had been told this abuse was genital to genital touching and rubbing. His little girls were just 4 and 2 years old,” Ogilvie wrote.
Now she said, it is too late for justice.
“I write to you because my son has escaped the justice that was due him as a sexual predator because his abuse remained hidden within the confines of his church for six years. Instead of reporting this child sexual abuse to legal authorities, these pastors chose secrecy,” she wrote.
Abigail Nye, a co-founder of CFCtoo, spoke last for the group.
“I’m here tonight to respectfully request that the board of legislators adopts a resolution in favor of the CARE Act and sends it to Albany,” Nye said. “Now, you might be thinking — why bother? We’re in St Lawrence County. Albany doesn’t pay attention to us. Actually, Albany is paying attention. My CFCtoo colleagues and I have spent the past two months meeting with dozens of legislators in Albany. We were introduced on the NY Assembly floor and commended for our work by the Speaker of the Assembly. Albany knows the names of Sean Ferguson and Rick Sinclair. Albany knows about Christian Fellowship Center. Some of those legislative staffers watched the video of your board meeting on June 12,” she said.
“You have an opportunity to demonstrate to your community and to the state that St. Lawrence County values protecting children. You have an opportunity to communicate that protecting our most vulnerable citizens is more important than protecting abusers and the pastors who cover up their crimes. When you strip away the disinformation and the red herrings, the CARE Act is really quite simple. It’s a tool to protect children.”
Later in the meeting, the board passed a resolution opposing the All Electric Building Act and a resolution asking Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to veto bills from the Assembly and Senate that would move certain local elections to even-numbered years.
