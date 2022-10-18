CANTON — A group of former Christian Fellowship Center members who say they left because of systemic abuse within the church, CFCtoo, will hold a Friday morning news conference to drum up community support for the proposed Child Abuse Reporting Expansion (CARE) Act.
The event will be at 10 a.m. in front of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton with a rain location at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3½ E. Main St.
The CARE Act would make clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or mistreatment. However, as currently written it contains a loophole that would allow clergy to withhold information gleaned while acting formally as a spiritual adviser, which includes the Catholic rite of confession.
CFC is short for Christian Fellowship Center, an evangelical religious organization with several hundred members, and churches in communities including Madrid, Potsdam, Canton, Richville and Moira.
CFCtoo is a reference to the -MeToo and -ChurchToo movements that sexual assault survivors have taken to the internet, sharing their stories of abuse and sometimes naming their abusers.
CFCtoo founder Abbi D. Nye said there will be speakers at the conference supporting the CARE Act including Timothy A. Vollmer, who is running to represent District 11 in the St. Lawrence County Legislature, and clergy members from Emmanuel Congregational Church in Massena and Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton.
“My church leadership’s failure to report my children’s abuse set them up for a lifetime of trauma,” Michelle R. Wilbur, a spiritual abuse survivor and CFCtoo advocate, said in a statement. “If the very people who claim to love you and offer spiritual guidance don’t protect you from physical or sexual abuse, abuse can become the norm in your life. Abuse should never be normalized, dismissed, or go unreported.”
“CFCtoo supports the CARE Act because we recognize the importance of mandated reporters in preventing and responding to child sexual abuse,” Ms. Nye said in a statement. “When Christian Fellowship Center clergy fail to report child sexual abuse, it has devastating effects for families and the church community.”
Friday’s event is the latest in a series of efforts from CFCtoo advocates seeking to amend the current legislation on mandated reporters. In September, CFCtoo members demonstrated in favor of the CARE Act in front of CFC’s Potsdam location, and later the same day in downtown Canton near the church’s location there. CFCtoo formed in June when a child sexual abuse case came to light at Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid. The failure to report the abuse for over four years galvanized current and former CFC members to create CFCtoo.
“A pastor fulfills an important role guiding families amidst abusive situations but we often lack the training necessary to support survivors of abuse,” north country Pastor Justus Martin said in a statement from CFCtoo. “Pastors are also not positioned to administer legal action, which is sometimes essential to properly protect the innocent victim and allow them to find healing.”
