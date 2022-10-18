Pro-CARE Act demonstration planned

CFCtoo members demonstrate in favor of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion, or CARE Act in front of the Potsdam Christian Fellowship Center in September. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A group of former Christian Fellowship Center members who say they left because of systemic abuse within the church, CFCtoo, will hold a Friday morning news conference to drum up community support for the proposed Child Abuse Reporting Expansion (CARE) Act.

The event will be at 10 a.m. in front of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton with a rain location at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3½ E. Main St.

