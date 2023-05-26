Advocacy group to press for passage of CARE Act

Abigail Nye, a former CFC member and founder of CFCtoo, demonstrates in Potsdam in 2022 in support of the CARE Act, which would require clergy to report child abuse. Ms. Nye will be in Albany to press for the act to be passed. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — Anti-abuse advocacy group CFCtoo will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Million Dollar Staircase in the New York State Capitol Building.

Abuse survivors and clergy will make statements in support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion (CARE) Act.

