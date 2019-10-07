CANTON – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing three businesses at the Oct. 16 annual dinner, held at the Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.
The prestigious Business of the Year award, recognizing a business that has contributed to the growth of the St. Lawrence County economy and brings pride to the business community, is being awarded to SeaComm Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Massena. Nominations noted that “SeaComm has continued to build branches and business in St. Lawrence County and now, the greater north country. Their growth has happened, while keeping customers top of mind, and business lending and support as a priority.”
Started in 1963 by ten employees of the Chevrolet Aluminum Foundry of GM Corporation in Massena, each investing $5, SeaComm now serves over 46,000 members.
The Customer Service Excellence award will recognize Mike’s Trophies of Canton as a chamber business that has provided extraordinary service in its delivery of product and/or service to its customers. The full service trophy, award and personalized gift store was purchased from Mike Saidel by Mike Crosley and Anne Clarkson in 1997. As the business grew, the store moved to Route 11 in Canton, expanding product offerings and quality with laser engravers and full color printing on items such as golf balls, pens and more. Manager Jennifer Middlemiss, who has been with the company for 8 years is known for her attention to detail and excitement with special requests from customers.
One submission noted that “whether I need a product for personal or work-related reasons, Jen is always willing to help find a unique way to achieve my goals, and does so professionally and efficiently.”
The Local Producer of the Year honors In-Law Brewing Company of Chase Mills. This award is for a chamber producer that has developed their capacity for creating and selling a product that is handmade, locally sourced or value added, raising awareness and pride for local products. In-Law Brewing owners (and brother-in-laws), Justin Tredo and Brent Bishop opened the doors of their Brewery in November 2017 out of Bishop’s barn. Serving customers on Thursday and Saturdays, they attract a large crowd to enjoy their variety and quality craft beers. One fan noted that ‘given their off-the beaten-path location, they have created quite a buzz as a new business. The atmosphere and quality product have quickly gained a loyal following, along with their creative branding”. In-Law can also be found sponsoring and partnering with a number of community partners to raise awareness and pride for the area.
The Annual Dinner will be held at The Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam, Oct. 16, beginning with live music, lucky draw auction and cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, awards and a live auction. The evening will include recognition of the north country as the 2019 Great American Defense Community. Reservations are required by calling 315-386-4000 or registering online at www.SLCchamber.org.
