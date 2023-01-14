MASSENA — Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin says village officials hope to work with a revamped Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce on future economic development initiatives.
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon told the Canton Village Board in December that the planned merger of chambers of commerce was just months away.
Under the plan, the chambers of commerce in Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton would become part of the county chamber. Each board would stay in place to act as ambassadors in their community and to run local programming. Paid staff at each chamber would become county chamber employees, devoting half of their time to the county chamber and half to their communities.
The process could be completed as early as March or as late as April, Mr. Dixon said.
That could be an opportunity for new economic development relationships, along with work that’s scheduled to take place as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Mr. Paquin told Massena village trustees.
“We want to try and renew that relationship and see what we can do with that for economic development,” he said.
Economic development in Massena was previously handled by the Massena Business Development Corporation, a joint operation between the village and town. However, that organization held its last official meeting in July. James A. Murphy remained as full-time executive director until July 22, and then moved to a per diem contract, giving him time to close out a grant that he had been working on and to answer any questions.
The Business Development Corporation had been operating under decreased funding after the Massena Town Board agreed last March to reduce its funding from $75,000 to $40,000.
Mr. Murphy had requested and received $75,000 in funding for 2022 when he appeared before the Massena Town Board during its 2021 budget work session. He said that was a 25% reduction from the traditional funding from the town.
Since then, however, town board members said they hadn’t seen enough of a return on their investment to warrant maintaining the $75,000 allocation.
Then, in July, the The town board voted to eliminate all of its funding for the Business Development Corporation. Board members approved reducing the monetary amount given to the BDC to zero, which was done through a budget amendment.
The Massena Village Board had previously cut off BDC funding, opting instead to use that money to pay for grant writing services.
