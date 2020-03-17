CANTON — In an effort to help local businesses dealing with forced closures and changes to how they do business, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has launched a take-out page on its website.
The page, visitstlc.com/take-out is a simple list of restaurants and other businesses offering take-out service with a link to menus.
“We have the capability to act quickly and we try to stay ahead of things,” said Brooke Rouse, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “It’s not overly sophisticated.”
The page, at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, had 14 restaurants, cafes and delis listed with a link to web sites and menus. The business locations ranged from Potsdam to Canton, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg, Norwood and Massena.
There is a contact link on the page for other business owners to use to list their menus.
“We’re trying to find real things we can do to help,” Ms. Rouse said.
The web page is not limited to chamber members, Ms. Rouse said.
The chamber will host a call-in conference for businesses at 10 a.m. Wednesday looking for advice or ideas in dealing with the precautions being taken due to the coronavirus.
The call-in is not computer based, Ms. Rouse said. It is like the telephone town halls that politicians use.
SUNY Canton’s Small Business Development Center will be on the call to give information on the availability of disaster loans and tips on handling finances in an emergency.
“Tanya Krise from Northern Insuring is going to be on and she is going to be talking about some of the HR related questions our businesses have been asking, like what to do with employees, what rights employees have, what opportunities there are to help employees,” Mr. Rouse said.
The call is open to any business but there is a need to register at Slcchamber.org. Those who register late will be notified when a recording of the call is ready for replay.
