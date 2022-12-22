CANTON — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon informed village trustees Wednesday night that the planned merger of chambers of commerce was just months away.
Mr. Dixon explained that the county chamber was waiting for a few legal documents from the state that he expected by the end of the year. Once the state completes the paperwork, members of each chamber would need to vote to complete the merger.
The process could be completed as early as March or as late as April, Mr. Dixon said.
Under the plan, the chambers of commerce in Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton would become part of the county chamber.
Each board would stay in place to act as ambassadors in their community and to run local programming, Mr. Dixon said.
Three members of each smaller chamber would become members of the St. Lawrence County chamber’s board of directors, Mr. Dixon said.
Paid staff at each chamber would become county chamber employees, devoting half of their time to the county chamber and half to their communities.
This transition has already occurred in Ogdensburg, where the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Pearson is working part-time as the county chamber’s workforce development coordinator and part-time in the Ogdensburg Chamber.
The Canton Chamber has one part-time employee, director Tammy Mackin.
There are no paid employees in the Massena chamber.
The aim of the merger, Mr. Dixon said, was to create more capacity for each entity.
“Each chamber is a business that has to do audits, keep books, hold board meetings,” he said. “If we are all one, that work can be done by the administrative staff, leaving the representatives with time for programming.”
Each local chamber will maintain its identity, he said. The goal is to do more for the communities.
A financial audit of each chamber was completed prior to moving forward with the merger, Mr. Dixon said.
“The audits all came back quite clean with no areas of significant risk found,” he said.
