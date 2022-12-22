Chambers of commerce near merger

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon describes the steps necessary to merge chambers of commerce in the county to Canton village trustees Wednesday night. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon informed village trustees Wednesday night that the planned merger of chambers of commerce was just months away.

Mr. Dixon explained that the county chamber was waiting for a few legal documents from the state that he expected by the end of the year. Once the state completes the paperwork, members of each chamber would need to vote to complete the merger.

