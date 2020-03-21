MASSENA — The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce is making it easier to know what businesses are open and what services they’re offering during the current COVID-19 crisis.
The site also offers the latest information on COVID-19.
Visit https://www.massenachamber.com/shop-local-online, said Daykota Snyder, the chamber’s digital media manager.
“It’s a one-stop place they can go and click on a link,” she said. “They can get everything quickly and easily.”
The section for local online businesses lists the business name, location, phone number, website, Facebook address and its delivery, pick-up or online options. The section for local online restaurants lists the name, location, phone number, website, Facebook page, link for its menu, and whether it offers take-out, delivery or both.
“They can also get a printout. They can print them out and put them on their refrigerator,” Ms. Snyder said.
While the listings are for chamber members, she said there is a link to other businesses or restaurants that might not be members.
Visitors also can find links to local news websites, as well as sites that offer reputable information on state business restrictions, questions and answers and guidance on COVID-19, and information about COVID-19 itself.
“People need to know what’s going on, and this is how we’re doing it,” Ms. Snyder said. “We really want people to be sharing their knowledge about what it is and how to stay safe.”
“You can still shop local by using local websites or ordering from stores and restaurants over the phone,” chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said. “Help save small business and jobs in Northern New York.”
Other area Chambers of Commerce are providing similar services. The Greater Ogdensburg Area Chamber of Commerce has also compiled a list of restaurants that are providing take-out.
“I’m doing what I can to help my businesses,” chamber Director Laura Pearson said.
The list includes member and non-member businesses.
