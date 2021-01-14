OGDENSBURG — A production of Shimmer that had been set for Jan. 24 has been rescheduled for March 28, according to Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao.
The latest lineup change means the first performance of the 2020-21 season will begin with a showing of Forever Young on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. at the George Hall auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy according to Mrs. Palao.
The longtime OCP administrator said the latest shift in the 2020-21 season lineup is the result of a continuing lack of clear guidelines from New York State regarding social distancing rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We still can’t do anything until we get clear direction from the governor’s office in Albany,” Mrs. Palao said. “We can’t finish processing tickets until the state gives out the latest rules for attendance and explains the social distancing protocols for public performances.”
Mrs. Palao said the lack of clear direction by state officials for public performance venues is frustrating and has made it necessary to again shift the opening date for the upcoming season kickoff.
“It’s very frustrating for us and for the touring companies, and it is equally if not even more frustrating for the public,” she said. “I had four calls just the other day from people wanting to know when we will be presenting.” She added, “It’s important to point out that none of those people wanted their money back for tickets, they just want to get out and get to the shows. They want to know when they can go and what to expect.”
The lingering COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of advice from Albany on public performance guidelines has already forced the Ogdensburg-based theater to make multiple changes to its season lineup. The season was originally slated to kick off December 16.
“We’ll keep rollling with the punches the best we can,” Mrs. Palao said. “I want to thank the public for their patience and support.”
Those with questions about shows and tickets can contact the OCP Box Office by calling: 315.393.2626, emailing: ocp@ogdensburgk12.org, or visiting the website: ILoveTheatre.org
Here is a list of shows, dates, and times for the 2020-21 Season as it stands now:
Forever Young - Saturday Feb. 27, 4 p.m.
Rhythm of the Dance - Thursday March 11, 7:45 p.m.
Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie - Sunday March 28, 4 p.m.
3 Redneck Tenors Broadway Bound - Thursday April 15, 7:45 p.m.
What a Night! - Thursday May 20, 7:45 p.m.
Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond - Wednesday June 2, 7:45 p.m.
A Rocky Mountain Christmas: The Music of John Denver & Holiday Favorites - Wednesday June 16, 7:45 p.m.
Year end donatons can still be made and are greatly appreciated. Please send to:
1100 State Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669
