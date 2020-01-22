MASSENA — After a year of experimentation, some changes will be made to this year’s village of Massena spring cleanup program.
Last year was the first time village residents were asked to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip, with up to a half-ton pickup truck load of tarped items. As in years past, residents north of the Grasse River had their cleanup one week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the following week.
For the town of Massena’s spring cleanup, residents in the town outside the village received two vouchers, which they picked up at the Massena tax collector’s window, and they had one month to bring their items to the transfer station.
Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told village trustees Tuesday that they would be expanding some of their options, based on discussions by a committee that was formed to look at the cleanup procedures. He said, with the changes, they would be addressing approximately 95 to 98 percent of the concerns heard during the previous cleanup.
“We would still like to dedicate two full weeks, Monday through Saturday for the program. However, what we want to do is eliminate the north side, south side. The only reason we did that last year was a request by St. Lawrence County Solid Waste. They didn’t want to get inundated at any one time. I’m hoping that will not happen,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Fayad said they want to allow individuals to take their items to the transfer station every Saturday throughout the month when cleanup is held. That’s in large part to accommodate snowbirds who may be returning to the north country.
“They have to request that St. Lawrence County stay open until the 3 o’clock hour. Right now they’re open from 8 to noon on Saturday,” he said.
Vouchers will be mailed to all residents who have water service, and each sheet will contain two vouchers instead of one “so it allows them two trips to the transfer station. They need to bring the vouchers,” Mr. Fayad said.
People who are returning to the north country and have their water restarted will be able to receive their vouchers from the Department of Public Works.
He said a minimum of two staff members would be available at the transfer station to assist residents, and more can be added if needed.
Mr. Fayad suggested checking the department’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VillageofMassenaDPW/) for information on spring cleanup and other DPW activities, such as notices of water line breaks and garbage schedules.
“It’s keeps the general public notified of everything we do. Everything that we do is on our Facebook page,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire agreed that the changes would alleviate many of the concerns expressed by residents.
“When we adopted the changes a year ago, we knew that we’d have to see how it goes and adjust. These adjustments ease 99 percent of the concerns that I heard,” he said. “I like the changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.