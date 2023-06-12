OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council is looking to change how often its Charter Review Commission meets and to take away the repercussions if it does not.
The Charter Review Commission, a 12-member panel, is tasked every six years to update and make recommendations for changes to the City Charter, a wide-ranging document that lays the framework for how Ogdensburg’s municipal government is operated.
City Council approved a resolution on Monday night calling for a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 26 that would change the length of time in between the convening of the Charter Review Commission from six years to 10. It would also remove a clause that makes sure that the City Council moves forward with the appointment of the commission.
Under current language, if City Council does not appoint a commission by the end of December, it would lose all power until it does so.
“Should the appointment/election of a Charter Review Commission not occur by December 31, 2023, or in the six-year periods immediately thereafter, all powers of the City vested in City Council pursuant to the Charter shall be vacated other than to cause the establishment of a Charter Review Commission, at which time vacated powers shall be restored,” the charter currently states.
If the new revisions are approved by City Council, the commission would next convene on Dec. 31, 2027, and it would take out the removal of the powers clause.
The last time the Charter Review Commission convened was in 2017. There were three major recommendations presented by the commission. One was to change to an election district system of selecting councilors and another was to install term limits. Neither of the recommendations were implemented.
The recommendation that was adopted on Nov. 27, 2017, was changing the time between convening the commission from 10 years to six.
