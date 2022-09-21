Skelly’s charges dismissed due to ‘paperwork error’

Skelly

HEUVELTON — Charges have been dismissed against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly for allegedly making false statements to the Ogdensburg police due to a paperwork issue, but the charges may be refiled.

Mr. Skelly appeared Wednesday before Oswegatchie Town Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey on two appearance tickets following an Aug. 23 arrest by sheriff’s deputies on two misdemeanors. Mr. Skelly was charged after he accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of slashing tires at his residence last November. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.

