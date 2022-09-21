Charges against Ogdensburg mayor dismissed, may be refiled

HEUVELTON — Charges have been dismissed against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly for allegedly making false statements to the Ogdensburg police due to a paperwork issue but the charges may be refiled.
Mr. Skelly appeared Wednesday before Oswegatchie Town Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey on two appearance tickets following an Aug. 23 arrest by sheriff’s deputies on two misdemeanors. Mr. Skelly was charged after he accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of slashing tires at his residence last November. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.
The deputies complaint against Mr. Skelly states that on Nov. 9, 2021, Mr. Skelly “knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair.”
Mr. Skelly’s attorney, Peter A. Dumas, argued that because Mr. Skelly was charged in Ogdensburg, the Oswegatchie court had no geographical jurisdiction over his case, and therefore, the case should be dismissed.
St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. Haberkornhalm agreed.
“He’s here, but he’s in the wrong court,” said Mr. Haberkornhalm, who called the issue “a paperwork error that needs to be remedied.”
Justice Cougler-Bouchey dismissed the case, agreeing that it should not have been filed in the town of Oswegatchie and that the only option during this time is to dismiss the charges and have sheriff’s deputies refile it properly.
