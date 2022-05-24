LISBON — Charges against a retired fire captain accused of stalking and slashing the tires of a vehicle at the residence of Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly in November were dismissed Tuesday in Lisbon Town Court.
Gerald H. Mack, 52, of 15 Canada Circle, Ogdensburg, was charged on Nov. 9 with fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, following an investigation by city police into a report of slashed tires the night of Nov. 3 at Mayor Skelly’s residence.
“Your case is dismissed,” Lisbon Town Justice Philip Fonda told Mr. Mack.
The decision by Justice Fonda was based on recommendations from Franklin County Acting District Attorney Jonathon J. Miller, who was the special prosecutor assigned to the case, that both charges be dismissed.
When approached for comment, Mr. Mack said that he intends to seek legal recourse against Mr. Skelly for what he called were “false accusations” against him.
“I do intend to pursue charges against Mr. Skelly for false accusations and I will also be consulting an attorney for a possible defamation lawsuit,” stated Mr. Mack.
A call to Mr. Skelly for comment was not answered and his mail box was full so a message could not be left.
In court documents, Mr. Miller stated how he reviewed the charges, witness statements and evidence in the case and traveled to Ogdensburg to meet with Det. Jarret LeClair to review the site locations and re-traced the route of the alleged criminal conduct.
Video evidence, according to Mr. Miller, showed that Mr. Mack was at Stewart’s Shop at 703 Ford St. between 7:50 and 7:52 p.m., the exact time that someone was running down Elizabeth Street away from the scene of the reported tire slashing.
“The video evidence from the Stewarts Shop on Ford Street in the City of Ogdensburg establishes that the defendant Gerald Mack was present in that store on Nov. 3, 2021 beginning at 7:50 p.m. until he exited the store at 7:52 p.m.,” wrote Mr. Miller, “The video from a neighboring business shows a criminal suspect in this case running down Elizabeth Street, away from the victim’s residence, being followed by the victim who appears to be on a cell phone, in front of the Armory between 7:50 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. the suspect who is fleeing on foot at a rapid pace, turned right at the intersection where the Armory is located, and ran in the opposite direction of the location of the Stewarts Shop on Ford Street.”
Mr. Miller stated that “based on the exculpatory evidence placing the defendant at another location at the time of the alleged crime, the People do not believe that they can proceed with the criminal prosecution of the crime of Criminal Mischief 4th as charged against the defendant.”
Since the damage to the vehicle could not be established to have been caused by Mr. Mack, the stalking charge “cannot be sustained,” according to Mr. Miller.
“Upon full review of the facts and circumstances to the above matter, the People consent to both charges in the matter being dismissed,” wrote Mr. Miller.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Mack have a history. Mr. Mack, a now retired captain, was an outspoken opponent of the mayor’s dealings with the fire department since being elected in November 2019. Mr. Mack had accused Mr. Skelly of pushing him on Dec. 9, 2020, outside of city hall the night of a special City Council meeting to adopt the city’s 2021 budget. This past December, Mr. Skelly was found not guilty of second-degree harassment before Fowler Town Justice Timothy Knowlton in a bench trial.
