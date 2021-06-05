OGDENSBURG — A crowd of more than 100 family members, friends and former employees gathered Saturday to help dedicate a memorial to Charles W. Kelly, the longtime editor and publisher of The Journal and Advance News.
Mr. Kelly, who was often called “Chuck,” enjoyed a 56-year career as a journalist and editor of The Journal and Advance News. He died at the age of 83 in 2018. Later that year, the Ogdensburg City Council, led by then Mayor Wayne Ashley, renamed Hamilton Street Park as Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park and Thomas and Debora Hannan spearheaded a committee which raised approximately $48,000 for the memorial over the past two years.
The memorial was completed in May by Morley Bay Construction and designed by Ogdensburg native Edward Basta, a landscape architect from Syracuse. The memorial consists of an Irish quote plaque, informational panels and photos of Mr. Kelly’s background at the newspaper and work in the community, benches, lighting, stone pavers and a wide variety of plants and trees make up the landscaping around the outside of the memorial.
The Rev. Joseph Morgan, rector of St. Mary’s Church, opened the ceremony held at Kelly Park with a prayer but not before he spoke about Mr. Kelly’s relationships he had with his family and the community of Ogdensburg.
“For Chuck, it was all about relationships, his own family, his church family and his Ogdensburg family. His family knows best how much affection he had for them and how much he sacrificed for them,” the Rev. Morgan said, adding “This Ogdensburg family, and beyond the city borders, is so very grateful that this man wanted to give back and worked so hard to further the continued growth of our area so that families could stay here and add their own chapters to the history of St. Lawrence County.”
It was a ceremony that consisted of stories about Mr. Kelly and his family. Two former managing editors of The Journal and Advance News, James Reagen and Jim Kennedy, were the featured speakers.
“Chuck believed, as I believe, that Ogdensburg has a bright future ahead because all of you chose to live and work in this town he cared so much about. He saw that many of those of us who have moved elsewhere, and lived in other places, are constantly choosing to come back here to the shores of this special place where our families and ancestors chose to make their homes. Chuck Kelly knew those families would always fight and squabble and argue among themselves as families tend to do,” said Mr. Reagen. “But Chuck knew that when the chips were down, all those families he left behind would take the lesson that he considered most important. That this old ‘Burg’ is our town and we’ll always stand together to fight for it because we believe our families are worth cherishing and most of all defending. Thank you Chuck. I know you are looking down on us today. I hope you know we will fight to preserve your legacy, our Ogdensburg. A place we call our home.”
Mr. Kennedy, senior vice president for strategic planning with the Associated Press, said he was hired by Mr. Kelly back in 1975 at the age of 23 to cover city hall. Mr. Kennedy was sent to the very park the dedication was being held, then called Hamilton Park, to practice his photography skills with 35 mm and 125 mm cameras.
“But this is a great venue for me to offer a remembrance of my old mentor because my journalism career literally began in this spot — over in the playground,” said Mr. Kennedy. “Needless to say, it took me a few tries to get a decent shot off with that 125, but I managed to get a funny shot of a tow-headed toddler crying as he went down the slide. The picture ended up in the paper the next day and that’s how it all began for me.”
A year later, Mr. Kennedy was named the managing editor of The Journal and Advance News by Mr. Kelly.
“That was a pretty bold move, even for the legendary CWK. He told me, decades later, that it almost got him fired,” said Mr. Kennedy, who left The Journal in 1981. “He was the most important person. The most important person ... in my professional life.” Mr. Kennedy said.
Mr. Kennedy said that he has been a small town editor, bureau chief for a major metro newspaper, foreign correspondent, business editor and digital product chief and for the last 20 years the chief strategy officer for The Associated Press and he still uses the lessons he learned from Mr. Kelly.
“Pretty much everything I know about reporting and editing and the integrity of the process, I learned from Chuck Kelly. In a 40-year career that has run the gamut from local to international news, I can honestly tell you that I have never encountered a better journalist, a better editor or publisher than Chuck Kelly,” said Mr. Kennedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.