OGDENSBURG — A memorial to the late Charles W. Kelly, longtime journalist and editor of The Journal and Advance News, will be officially dedicated Saturday at the park that now bears his name.
The memorial dedication will take place at 2 p.m. across from St. Mary’s Cathedral at the Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park, formerly known as Hamilton Street Park. Kelly, who was often called “Chuck,” enjoyed a 56-year career as a journalist and editor of The Journal and Advance News. He died at the age of 83 in 2018.
Later that year, the City Council, led by then-Mayor Wayne Ashley, renamed Hamilton Street Park as Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park and Thomas and Debora Hannan spearheaded a committee to plan and raise funds for the memorial.
The public has been invited to attend the memorial dedication, according to Debora Hannan.
“It was the committee’s decision to have an open invitation to the public because Chuck touched so many lives here Ogdensburg and the surrounding areas. All are welcome,” she said.
Rev. Joseph Morgan, rector of St. Mary’s Church, will lead the ceremony in an opening prayer and give the memorial a blessing. There will also be remarks from James Kennedy and James Reagen, both former managing editors of The Journal and Advance News. Kelly’s wife, Therese, will speak on behalf of the Kelly family to close the ceremony.
The Ogdensburg Historic Commission will provide cookies and drinks at a reception in the park following the dedication.
The committee, lead by the Hannans, included Reagen, Dave Shea, Tom Luckie Jr., William Seymour, Julie Hackett Cliff, Joe Basta and Kathleen Wade, had raised about $48,000 for the project, which was completed by Morley Bay Construction and Collins Hammond Construction and designed by Edward Basta, a landscape architect from Syracuse with ties to Ogdensburg.
“The committee met and made the determination it wanted a professional landscape architect to do a design that would befitting to honor Chuck for all he did for Ogdensburg and the north country. The committee members agreed it should be a memorial that would not only inform, but serve as a reminder, to those who visited the park of the great man Chuck was and of his many contributions he made for the people and businesses here in the north country,” Thomas Hannan said. “Fortunately, a former Ogdensburg resident and friend of Chuck’s, Ed Basta, offered to design a memorial as a tribute to Chuck out of respect and admiration for all he had done.”
Ed Basta said that he worked with the committee and family to make sure they had something that they wanted and would enjoy for years to come.
“The first thought that I had was that if anyone deserved something like this it was Chuck,” Ed Basta said. “Chuck was a leader, he was hard to deal with sometimes but I can’t think of anyone that worked harder for the city of Ogdensburg than Chuck.”
The memorial consists of an Irish quote plaque, informational panels and photos of Kelly’s background, benches, lighting, stone pavers and a wide variety of plants and trees make up the landscaping around the outside of the memorial.
“I’m very happy with the way it ended up. In the end, everyone will get something out of it,” he said, adding that it’s something that he wants the city and its residents to “be proud of.”
Debora Hannan agrees, stating that the entire committee, as well as the Kelly family, couldn’t be any more pleased with the outcome.
“The finished product has far exceeded everyone’s expectations. We are so grateful to Ed Basta and Larry Morley for the work and their efforts to make the memorial for Chuck a reality. It is not only for the enjoyment of those living today but for future generations as well so they too will get a better understanding of the man he was and the selfless contributions he made. We think Chuck would be humbled and never would have expected the honor of the renaming of the park and a memorial,” Debora Hannan said.
The reasons why Kelly was worthy of such a memorial are many.
Thomas Hannan said that Kelly selflessly dedicated a good portion of his life advocating for Ogdensburg and the north country. He was a tireless volunteer for many organizations such as the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, the city recreation committee, Lion’s Club, Heart to Heart and various other non-profit organizations. In addition, Kelly served as a trustee on numerous boards, such as Wadhams Hall and Mater Dei Colleges.
“He worked tirelessly on behalf of all area volunteer fire departments and rescue squads, continually promoting and recruiting for them to improve their membership. Chuck sold raffle tickets for those volunteer units, as well as for any organization that needed his help,” Thomas Hannan said.
He was instrumental in creating and leading committees not only to bring but to and save jobs at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, as well as the Ogdensburg and Riverview correctional facilities, according to Thomas Hannan.
Debora Hannan said that Kelly, who was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, “was a man of deep faith and supported his church in various capacities as well.”
“How fitting it is to have the memorial right across the street from the church he worshiped and served,” she said.
The Hannans would like to thank the many individual donors and businesses who have made contributions to the memorial in Kelly’s honor and thanked the committee members who have spent countless hours to bring the idea of renaming the park and building the memorial in Chuck’s honor a reality.
While the donations received to date have covered the expenses of the memorial, it’s the hope of the committee that additional donations will be made which will be used to create an endowment to assist the city with future expenses for the maintenance of the memorial.
All donations may be sent to Tom Hannan, 814 Greene Street , Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
