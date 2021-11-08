CANTON — At pre-trial litigation Monday in St. Lawrence County Court, Attorney Melissa K. Swartz asked for an extension to file her omnibus motion on behalf of her client Lashanna N. Charlton due to the “voluminous discovery” material, which Judge Tatiana N. Coffinger accepted.
An omnibus motion, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, is a wide-ranging motion that defendants typically file at the beginning of cases, which relate to the hearings.
Instead of Dec., Ms. Swartz now has until Jan. 14, to file her omnibus motions.
Judge Coffinger set the date for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., which is when Ms. Charlton is due next to appear in court.
Judge Coffinger also issued an order for psychiatric evaluation of the defendant, which will be conducted sometime in the new year.
As of yet, there is no trial date set.
“To set a trial date would be a fool’s errand right now, and we will deal with that in the new year,” said Judge Coffinger.
Charlton is charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The counts relate to the death of Treyanna N. Summerville, the 18-year-old Gouverneur Central School student who was found dead at her home on June 22, 2020.
Charlton allegedly subjected Treyanna to “prolonged physical abuse” between June 16-22, 2020, and struck her knee with a hammer, causing an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in County Court Sept. 30.
During that time, the indictment further alleges Charlton did not provide Treyanna with adequate nutrition and that she administered large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl among many other over-the-counter medications.
The murder and manslaughter counts in the indictment describe the entirety of Charlton’s conduct as the cause of Treyanna’s death.
