NORFOLK — A Chase Mills man was arrested earlier this month for what state police said was his physical assault of a woman who was driving a car he was a passenger in.
Preston P. Mossow, 54, was charged on Nov. 9 with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment, troopers said. He was also cited with second-degree harassment.
Troopers said at 3:10 a.m. on the day of his arrest at the Valero gas station on Route 56 in the town, they responded to the report of a domestic dispute. According to their investigation, troopers said Mr. Mossow, while intoxicated, punched the woman multiple times in the face with a closed fist while she was driving.
He also grabbed her by the hair and then pulled the emergency brake while the vehicle was moving, causing the victim to lose control of the vehicle temporarily, troopers said.
She then pulled into the parking lot of the Valero gas station.
Troopers said Mr. Mossow had a Town Court-issued active order of protection against him in favor of the woman.
He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released under the supervision of St. Lawrence County probation.
