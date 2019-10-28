POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Matthew H. Labar, 35, of 192 County Route 44, Chase Mills, Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to keep right and no headlight.
Deputies said prior to his arrest, on Main Street in Colton, Mr. Labar was involved in a hit-and-run crash and, when located and stopped on Pine Street in the village, he was found to be impaired. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.27 percent. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
He was issued tickets returnable to Potsdam and Colton town courts.
