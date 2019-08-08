Chase Mills man charged with felony DWI
WADDINGTON — State police on Aug. 5 charged Aaron M. Clary, 39, of Chase Mills, with felony driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with uninspected motor vehicle, failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer, refusal to take a pre-breath screening and obstructed license plate.
According to troopers, Mr. Clary was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.10% following a traffic stop charge at 9:08 p.m., on County Route 14. He also had prior DWI convictions in 2012 and 2016, elevating the charge to a felony.
Mr. Clary was arraigned in Town Court and released under probation supervision.
