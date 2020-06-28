As if all the complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t created enough disruptions for the Class of 2020, a heavy rainstorm pelted an outdoor commencement ceremony staged by Chateaugay Central School on Sunday. Despite the heavy rain, the ceremony proceeded as scheduled, with umbrellas popping up all over the parking lot.
