OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Childcare Committee is launching a survey to help determine needs in the community.
The idea for a child care facility in the city was launched by a visit from U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., last August, according to OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns.
Child care is important to building a workforce, Sen. Gillibrand told Mr. Burns.
The committee, chaired by OBPA board member Toni A. Kennedy, has been meeting with other child care providers in St. Lawrence County since March and refining its approach to the issue.
“The childcare desert in the North Country is a serious barrier to the workforce,” committee member and county legislator Nicole A. Terminelli wrote in an email.
A needs assessment survey has been developed by the committee.
To access the survey, go to wdt.me/nM7JRL.
The survey is directed at parents of children in Ogdensburg and surrounding areas and seeks to understand needs and priorities in finding, selecting and paying for child care.
The results from the survey will assist the authority in planning the opening of the projected child care facility in 2023 that will meet the specific needs in this area.
A notice on the opening page of the survey assures respondents that the information will be kept confidential.
The survey only takes about five minutes to complete.
The survey asks questions about employment status, such as part- or full-time, hours of the day respondents work, days of the week they need child care and what kind of child care is currently being used. The survey also asks about special needs children might have and what factors parents take into consideration when choosing child care.
There are about a dozen questions in the survey.
The survey will be available until July 12.
