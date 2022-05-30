CANTON — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County will likely continue to rent space out of the St. Lawrence County Human Services Center following a resolution unanimously passed by county legislators during the Finance Committee meeting Monday.
According to the resolution, the CHJC already leases space at the building, 80 Route 310, through the Canton Human Services Initiative, and has a month-to-month rental agreement.
“The proposed office space is on the first floor of the building and is calculated to be approximately 2,882 square feet of office space with an additional 1,018 square feet of common area,” the resolution says.
The term of the lease would be June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023, with the potential for four additional one-year lease options.
The resolution states that the initial rental rate per square foot will be $15.06, and in “any future years would increase to a rate per square foot that is consistent to that which is charged to County Departments occupying the Human Services Center, pending that lessee options are exercised.”
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said during the meeting that this arrangement was initially temporary, but as time went on it became more permanent, so this resolution seeks to “improve on the dollar number they’re paying for space.”
She said the county would also like to make some improvements to the building, such as a new paint job.
“For the one year we’d like to have a lease in place to make those modifications and then reevaluate,” she said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.