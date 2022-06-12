OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary has awarded six $1,000 scholarships this year to graduating students entering the health care field.
Three of the $1,000 scholarships went to a graduating child or grandchild of an employee or of an auxilian of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
The other three scholarships were awarded to a graduating senior in one of the area school districts — Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Morristown, Madrid-Waddington or Hammond. All award winners had to complete an application; have a GPA of 80 or higher; provide a letter explaining why they felt they were qualified to receive the scholarship; and provide a written letter or recommendation from a teacher, administrator or guidance counselor.
The following seniors received scholarships:
Megan Reed, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy with a GPA of 98.64 and is the class of 2022 valedictorian. She will attend Alfred State in the fall studying radiologic technology. Reed is a board member of Key Club, an Academic All-Star, Athlete of Distinction, Lisa Lane Memorial Award for Key Club and participated in swimming, lacrosse, dance and Honor Society.
Brinley Frederick, a senior at OFA with a GPA of 97.11, will attend LeMoyne in the fall, majoring in public health and political science.
She was the secretary for Key Club, Varsity Club president, Honor Society president and class president in 9th grade, a member of Student Council. She was an Athlete of Academic Distinction, on the High Honor Roll, attended the Academic Banquet and participated in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
Angelie Bush, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central School with a GPA of 96.07, will attend Nazareth College in the fall studying occupational science/therapy.
She is the president of the class of 2022, president of National Honor Society, past president of National Junior Honor Society. She received the NYS Public High School Athletic Association Individual Scholar Athlete Award and participated in Drama Club, Yearbook Club, History Club, Prom Committee and modified and JV basketball and soccer.
Rylee McCallus, a senior at OFA with a GPA of 97.85, will be attending SUNY Canton in the fall for nursing. She was on the High Honor Roll (grades 9-12) and participated in basketball, Drama Club, National Honor Society, Marching Band, Jazz Band and Jazz Rock.
Gannon Kelly, a senior at OFA, has a GPA of 97.95 and will attend SUNY Geneseo to study biology. He is National Honor Society president, Winter Track Team captain and received the Pat Barr Memorial Award (Track), Section X Sportsmanship Award for football, Section X Academic Excellence Award for football, and Scott Ballou Memorial Award for baseball. He participated in varsity football, indoor track, baseball, Earth Club and Whiz Quiz.
Emma Showers, a senior at Morristown Central School, has a GPA of 89.82 and will attend LeMoyne in the fall for Nursing. She was the class secretary and class treasurer and was 1st Team All Northern, 2nd Team All Northern in athletics and was an Academic All Star.
