OGDENSBURG — In 1951, The Journal posted a story on how the City Guild, the auxiliary to the then A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, was created with its main goal being “to volunteer time and services whenever help is needed.”
Seventy years later it still holds true today.
Now known as the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary, the group has raised an impressive $2,115,238 for equipment and monetary contributions since its inception, according to hospital officials. It boasts 120 members — 11 honorary, 37 associate and 72 active members.
Over the last 10 years, more than $1,387,960 million has been given to the hospital by the auxiliary.
Auxiliary Liaison Ramona Kennedy said that auxiliary members usually host at least one fundraiser a month such as book fairs, uniform and jewelry sales during a typical year. It also manages the medical center’s Gift Shop, which is located off the main lobby of the first floor. Then COVID-19 struck.
In March of 2020, the auxiliary was told to shut down the gift shop and to stop all members from volunteering at the hospital due to COVID-19. Like many, they began having their auxiliary board meetings through Zoom, a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing.
“The first official COVID business was to ask our membership to make as many masks as possible for the hospital. Our group dug out their sewing machines and went to work. I wish I would have kept track of how many. They made them and I went house to house to pick them up,” she said.
Kennedy said the auxiliary was losing “money by the day so we tried to think outside the box.” That is where the Facebook live shows for the gift shop were developed.
“We held a couple of virtual fundraisers, which we did very well with. In May 2020, Colleen Anderson and myself started to do one-hour Facebook Live shows for the gift shop even though we were closed. We continued to do 25 one-hour shows during 2020 and sold close to $50,000 in merchandise. It was a hit to say the least,” she said, adding that the gift shop is now back open, as well as many of its volunteers.
Kennedy said that Facebook Live shows will continue, possible twice a month, after the community asked that they continue. The auxiliary’s craft department have also begun to sell their items on Facebook and hosted several shows.
The auxiliary’s biggest fundraiser of the year is the Festival of the Trees, where people can bid on decked out trees that have various themes and gifts hidden within their boughs. Due to COVID-19, plans had to change.
“Again, we thought outside the box and held all of the events and fundraisers virtual through Facebook. The Festival of the Trees made a profit just a few thousand short from the previous in-person year at nearly $40,000,” she said. Despite the restrictions from COVID-19, Kennedy said that the auxiliary ended 2020 with a profit of nearly $100,000.
“Even though there was a pandemic going on, our membership was determined to make a profit. It was a lot of work but in the end it was worth it. We have grown our fan club substantially. We realized in a very short time frame just how much our community really supports our cause at the hospital. On behalf of the CHMC Auxiliary, I would like to say thank you to our community for all of their continued support,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy said that they are always looking for new volunteers and welcome any and all who would share in their commitment to support the medical center. If interested, or would like a membership application, contact Kennedy at (315) 393-1559. The cost for membership is $15 for active members and $25 for associate members. Active membership requires the completion of 25 volunteer hours per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.