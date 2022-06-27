OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has announced that it will be making a 5% cut to its workforce of nearly 800 employees, leaving around 40 employees out of work.
According to a press release issued Monday morning, CHMC had been conducting an assessment of the organization’s performance and potential for the past two years. The assessment found that an area of concern is the revenue cycle which has caused frequent patient complaints about billing errors.
“Over the last 18 months, the CHMC administration has been transparent with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and the hospital’s revenue cycle team members. We have made good-faith efforts to correct what we determined were severe deficiencies in our processes. Despite these and other efforts, our progress was limited,” stated the release, “Like many other healthcare systems across the United States, we were forced to explore outsourcing our revenue cycle functions to an independent professional organization that can provide the requisite subject matter expertise and resources.”
According to the release the number of employees affected could change over the coming days.
“This was a difficult decision over which we have labored for countless hours. We recognize and understand the emotional and financial challenges this decision will have on impacted employees. However, in performing our duty, we believe that the decision to pursue outsourcing our revenue cycle functions is in the best interest of the hospital and the community it serves. Taking this difficult step will enhance Claxton’s financial performance and work to ensure the hospital’s continued viability and success,” the release stated.
