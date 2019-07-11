GOUVERNEUR — The July Lunch & Learn program at Gouverneur Hospital is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 23 in the hospital’s community room. The presentation for this month is Understanding Cholesterol and Treatment Options, Pros and Cons.
It will be presented by Laurie Brown, from St. Joseph’s Physicians Cardiology. The program is free and open to all. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., with presentation and questions to follow. For easy access, enter the hospital’s Entrance 3 at GH. Advance reservation is required by July 22. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Bonnie Porter at 315-535-9309 or bporter@gvnrhospital.org.
