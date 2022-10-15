POTSDAM — Clarkson University inaugurated its 17th president, Marc P. Christensen, at a Saturday afternoon ceremony that drew about 500 people.

Mr. Christensen comes to Potsdam from Southern Methodist University, where he was dean of the Lyle School of Engineering. He replaces former university president Anthony G. Collins, who retired in July.

Clarkson President Marc P. Christensen, right, receives a hug Saturday from his friend and mentor Michael W. Haney, director of advanced photonics at the Information Science Institute, during an inauguration ceremony at Cheel Arena in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

Clarkson President Marc P. Christensen acknowledges the student section at Cheer Arena after they rang the Delta Sigma Phi bell Saturday at the conclusion of the alma mater, during his inauguration ceremony. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
