POTSDAM — Clarkson University inaugurated its 17th president, Marc P. Christensen, at a Saturday afternoon ceremony that drew about 500 people.
Mr. Christensen comes to Potsdam from Southern Methodist University, where he was dean of the Lyle School of Engineering. He replaces former university president Anthony G. Collins, who retired in July.
For his inaugural address, Mr. Christensen chose the theme of “Clarkson knows who it is and why Clarkson matters.”
He said under his tenure, “we commit every (Clarkson) student will have access to a paid work experience and every student will have a path to graduate in four years,” if “they work hard and … do their part.”
He added, “at other institutions the commitment to these two things would be foolhardy. Not at Clarkson.”
He began his speech in the past, talking about Clarkson’s historical connection with Potsdam, going back to the late 19th century when a Clarkson ancestor owned a sandstone quarry, and from that the first Clarkson cornerstone was hewn and used to build the Old Main building. Tying into Mr. Tischler’s comments, Mr. Christensen said that became “a survey point for the entire downtown.” He used that as a metaphor, saying the university was “designed to matter” and they’d be “fighting our very nature if we tried to change it,” that being a technological university founded “to meet the needs of the American people.”
He made that comment against the backdrop of saying Clarkson is staying true to their roots while many other colleges and universities are “struggling to figure out who they want to be.”
Looking ahead, Mr. Christensen said Clarkson “needs to be more diverse,” saying a majority of their students come from the Northeast United States.
“Diversity of individuals leads to diversity of thought,” he said.
The inauguration opened with Rebecca A. Pelky, a Clarkson humanities and social sciences assistant professor, acknowledging that the event takes place on Native American ancestral lands.
“[The lands] were never surrendered and were claimed by competing French and British crowns, and later New York state,” she said, “acknowledging wrongs done and working toward a path of co-existence and harmony.”
Leading up to Mr. Christensen being installed, several local figures gave speeches praising Clarkson’s role locally and welcoming him to the community.
“Clarkson makes St. Lawrence Health better and health care better in our communities,” St. Lawrence Health President Donna M. McGregor said, applauding the school’s physician assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy programs, graduates of which sometimes end up with local careers.
Village Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said Clarkson is “part of the fabric of life in the Village of Potsdam,” offering “technical support on a wide range of community issues.” Those include, he said, climate-related problems, urban design and pedestrian and traffic safety.
Mr. Christensen earned his Bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Cornell University in 1993, his Master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Mason University in 1998 and his doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from George Mason University in 2001. He also participated in the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education Management Development Program.
Before his academic career, Mr. Christensen was identified by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as a “rising star in microsystems research.” He began his professional career as a technical leader in BDM’s Sensors and Photonics Group, now part of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. In 1997, he co-founded Applied Photonics, an optical interconnection company that provided hardware demonstrations for multiple DARPA programs. He holds 10 U.S. patents.
