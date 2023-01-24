OGDENSBURG — The Christmas weekend blizzard may end up costing the city more than $450,000 after damage, overtime and supplies are tallied.
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith told the city council that the largest cost is from damage to the docks at the city marina, estimated at $350,000. The high wind and waves, when wind gusted over 50 miles per hour, caused damage.
The city is currently working with St. Lawrence County Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency to evaluate the damages.
“We will be providing costs associated with overtime and additional staffing city-wide, along with materials including road salt and sand that was required above and beyond normal conditions,” Ms. Smith said in the update.
The most concerning amount of damage was to the city’s marina, specifically the floating docks on the south shore caused by high winds.
“At this time, we believe the damages to the docks, floats, and electrical systems could be upwards of $350,000,” the update said.
City staff acquired this estimate by reaching out to Perras Construction who completed repair work to the marina in 2021 as well as TJ Fiacco who is currently working on a city’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project.
On top of the $350,000, the city will also need to pay for overtime, additional staffing, and material costs that were needed during the blizzard.
These costs include $901 to the Ogdensburg Fire Department for additional personnel as requested by Emergency Services, $81,149.76 to the Department of Public Works, $1,317.55 to the Ogdensburg Police Department, and $690 to other city employees.
In total, the city is looking at a total of $434,058.35 in costs associated with the blizzard.
