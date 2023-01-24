Blizzard may cost Ogdensburg $450,000

The docks in the Ogdensburg Marina behind the Dobisky Center suffered damage during a December blizzard. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Christmas weekend blizzard may end up costing the city more than $450,000 after damage, overtime and supplies are tallied.

Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith told the city council that the largest cost is from damage to the docks at the city marina, estimated at $350,000. The high wind and waves, when wind gusted over 50 miles per hour, caused damage.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.