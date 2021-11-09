OGDENSBURG — A former Ogdensburg councilor is the first to announce a run for office in a race that will take place two years down the road.
R. Storm Cilley announced that he is planning on running for Ogdensburg City Council when the “majority” of council’s term is up at the end of 2023. That is when the four-year terms of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and Councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough. They were elected in 2019 and sworn in to office in January 2020.
“As when I last served, I will not make promises that I cannot keep,” Mr. Cilley said. “I will only pledge to do my best to represent the interests of the citizens of Ogdensburg — all citizens, not just certain groups. To bring open, honest, respectful, responsible government back to the city. To do my best to heal the divisions. And, to work to make the city a place where people want to live, work and serve.”
The announcement comes after the Nov. 2 reelection of incumbents Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy, who have been labeled the “minority” of City Council often at odds with the other council members in 4-3 votes.
Mr. Cilley taught Driver and Traffic Safety Education at Ogdensburg Free Academy for 27 years, and elementary physical education at Lincoln and Kennedy schools for three years, retiring from teaching in 2011. He also coached the girls varsity softball team for 31 years and taught summer school driver education in Canton for 22 years.
He served on the City Council from 2010 to 2013. A vocal critic on the current administration on social media, Mr. Cilley said he is not impressed with their actions since taking office.
“As the current administration has disregarded the City Charter, damaged the structure of government, damaged the public safety departments, and driven away a large number of good, dedicated employees, many citizens have expressed their disapproval, only to be labeled disruptors or worse, insulted, threatened, and shut out of public meetings where they have attempted to express their opinions,” Mr. Cilley said. “Several of those citizens have repeatedly asked me to run for mayor or council.”
He said he would not run against Councilors Kennedy, Powers, or Skamperle, as he believes they exemplify his values and “were doing their best to fight against the destruction of our fair city.”
“Incidentally, Councilors Powers, Skamperle, and Kennedy are all former students of mine,” he said. “I like to think that I had some influence on them with our interactions in the classroom and on the athletic fields.”
He said he would run for office in 2023 “if I thought that I could make a difference, and they still supported me.”
“At this time, I am uncertain which office I will run for, or even if I will run at all. Should other younger candidates, who share my concerns and values, and who have the support of the citizens arise, I will step aside in their favor,” Mr. Cilley said. “As of now, I am planning to run, either for mayor or council, and have been encouraged by the support that I have been shown.”
Mr. Cilley said that he believes in open, honest government and that government officials should be respectful to others, their constituents and employees. He also believes that contracts and agreements are to be honored.
“I believe that government officials should be honest and forthright. I believe that government officials should refrain from spreading misinformation, threatening, attacking, ridiculing and degrading other government officials and citizens on social media, press statements, and during meetings,” the former councilor said. “I believe that credit should be given to those who came before, and laid the groundwork for success. In my humble opinion, the current administration, especially the city manager and mayor have failed miserably to live up to those standards of decency.”
When he was elected in 2010, Mr. Cilley said that he and Mr. Skamperle were sent to public officer training by then City Manager Arthur Sciorra and Mayor William Nelson.
“This administration routinely violates all of the tenants of good government that we learned at that training, and, much of what I learned about successful public administration while obtaining my degree and certifications in administration,” Mr. Cilley said.
A member of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, he joined in 1981 and has served as chief, assistant chief and president. He is currently the treasurer and a member of the board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.