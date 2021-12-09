POTSDAM — Cinema 10 will screen “Wolfwalkers,” a 2020 film directed by Tomm Moore Ross Stewart, on Monday at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.
In 17th century Ireland, Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey) and her father Bill (Sean Bean) arrive in Kilkenny to help wipe out the last wolf pack. However, after meeting the spirited Mebh (Eva Whittaker), member of a mysterious tribe of wolfwalkers — who live as wolves at night — Robyn and Bill come to help save the wolfwalkers from their persecution before becoming wolfwalkers themselves.
Fun for audiences of all ages, this animated fantasy film has been celebrated by critics such as Peter Debruge (Variety), writing that “Kids need movies like this that respect their intelligence, center strong female characters and question policies of blind obedience, while making an effort to integrate the rich cultural influences of a past that’s rapidly being bulldozed out of memory.” The film runs 103 minutes and is rated PG for scenes of violence and peril, scary images, thematic elements and brief language.
Follow Cinema 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinemaTen and on Twitter at @Cinema_10 for more updates.
General admission is $5.50.Students and senior citizens pay $4.50.
For a complete season schedule and more information, visit Cinema10.org.
