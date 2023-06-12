Citizen Advocates celebrates new home, new name

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to officially open the Malone Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center was completed by (left to right) Jeremy Darman, Deputy Commissioner, Office of Mental Health; Suzanne Lavigne, Director of Community Services, Franklin County; Jonathan Carman, District Director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik; Assemblyman Billy Jones; Citizen Advocates Board Member Paul Goodrow; Citizen Advocates President & CEO James Button; Citizen Advocates Vice President and COO Kati Jock; Citizen Advocates Board Member Marc Gitlitz; Mark Thayer, Director of Central New York Field Office, Office of Mental Health; Citizen Advocates Board Member Brock Arnold; Citizen Advocates Board Member Felix Tam; and Harison Place Board Member Greg Langdon. Provided photo

MALONE — There’s a new name and home for greatly expanded 24/7 mental health and addiction services in Malone, marking the newest chapter in Citizen Advocates transformational approach to leading-edge, high-quality care.

Citizen Advocates’ Crisis and Recovery Center is now referred to as a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, which is consistent with new clinics Citizen Advocates recently opened in Ogdensburg and Watertown.

