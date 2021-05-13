MALONE — Citizen Advocates announced a new addition to its leadership team, naming the organization’s chief integration officer on Monday.
Kati Jock joins the nonprofit organization’s executive leadership team after holding other positions with Citizen Advocates after joining the group in 2018, according to a press release from Joseph Riccio, Director of Communications and Government Affairs at Citizen Advocates.
Jock grew up in Brushton and graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical technology, going on to earn a master’s degree in business administration from Clarkson University/Union Graduate College.
Jock joined the local non-profit as director of behavioral health services and has worked as the organization’s director of population health and planning, according to Riccio’s press release, which states, as chief integration officer, Jock is responsible for leading Citizen Advocates’ efforts to strategically align health operations, community living, and community supports.
“Kati’s experience as a strategic thinker places her in the right position to thrive and succeed as our chief integration officer,” James Button, Citizen Advocates’ CEO said in the press release, “Kati is someone who navigates the complexities of rural healthcare delivery with ease, and who is equally adept at translating effective strategy into action in order to advance the health and wellness of those we support.”
Jock said she was excited to take on her new role with Citizen Advocates.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to have this opportunity at Citizen Advocates, which serves a vital role in the delivery of essential services on so many fronts,” Jock said in the press release, “Whether it’s through our exceptional clinical services for mental health, addiction, or supporting individuals with a disability, or through services that promote individual wellbeing through secure housing, transportation, career training or basic nutrition and fitness, we are committed to serving the whole health needs of the north country.”
Riccio’s press release states Jock manages the organization’s electronic health record department, adding Jock has over a decade of experience in strategic and business planning for hospital health systems.
