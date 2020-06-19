OGDENSBURG — A resolution to establish how members of City Council can seek an opinion from the city attorney does not address the No. 1 complaint from Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael B. Powers.
Ms. Kennedy, Mr. Skamperle and Mr. Powers have been complaining that they have been blocked from seeking advice from the city attorney by a requirement to have at least four members of council agree on every question asked the attorney.
The dispute came to a head after it was revealed that Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and councilors William B. Dillobough and Steven M. Fisher had spent more than $5,000 with the attorney and had not shared either their questions or the answers they received with the other councilors.
The resolution to be considered Monday still requires that four councilors agree to speak to the attorney.
“Should a Councillor require legal advice from the City Attorney in regard to City business, the Councillor may request such opinion or advice as long as the member of the Council has a consensus from at least 3 other members,” the resolution reads. “Consensus can be achieved by any reasonable means.”
The resolution also states that responses from the attorney will, at least initially, be kept secret.
“If the inquiry results in a legal opinion it shall be shared with the balance of the Council as soon as is reasonably possible, provided however that such legal opinion shall only be shared in Executive Session under Section 108 of the Public Officers Law,” The resolution states.
New York State Open Meetings Law only allows executive sessions for eight reasons.
1. Matters which will imperil the public safety if disclosed;
2. Any matter which may disclose the identity of a law enforcement agent or informer;
3. Information relating to current or future investigation or prosecution of a criminal offense which would imperil effective law enforcement if disclosed;
4. Discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation;
5. Collective negotiations pursuant to article fourteen of the civil service law;
6. The medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation;
7. The preparation, grading or administration of examinations;
8. The proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property or the proposed acquisition of securities, or sale or exchange of securities held by such public body when publicity would substantially affect the value thereof.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, by following http://wdt.me/tV7LsR or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering Access Code -929-201-593.
The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link as well.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to be unmuted for public hearing, personal appearance or citizen participation during the meeting.
Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Monday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. Monday.
