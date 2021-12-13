OGDENSBURG — After much discussion and several failed motions to increase police department staffing by up to three officers in the 2022 budget, the Ogdensburg City Council ended up adding just one police officer.
On Monday night, the City Council approved a $12.9 million budget that reduced staffing in the city’s workforce by 11 employees that required no layoffs because the positions were currently vacant.
The preliminary budget had originally called for seven police officers, three firefighters, a Department of Public Works worker and another city staff member to be cut from the budget. An amendment brought forward Monday reduced the number of police officer positions to be cut to six, bringing the total staffing for the department to 19 sworn officers, including a school resource officer.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and Councilors Steve Fisher, William Dillabough, Nichole Kennedy and Daniel Skamperle voted to approve the budget. Councilor Michael Powers was the lone no vote, arguing that two more police officers needed to be added to the 2022 spending plan.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said the additional cost for the police officer would be taken from the fund balance.
An amendment to add three police officers prior to the overall vote on the budget failed with Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy voting yes and Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Fisher and Mr. Dillabough voting against the measure.
Following the budget vote, a resolution to modify the recently adopted budget was brought forth by Mr. Skamperle and seconded by Ms. Kennedy to split the difference by adding two officers. That modification also failed with Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Fisher, Mr. Dillabough and Mr. Powers voting it down.
“For me, it’s money. The money dictates the number of staff throughout the whole city,” said Mr. Skelly. “We’re dealing with a million and a half less dollars in sales tax, a half a million dollars less in property taxes, two million dollars off from our budget. It’s a tough year and, you know, in the future I think we can start working on growing this city, and additional revenues from that and these other issues work themselves out.”
Following the meeting, Mr. Powers said he wanted to give Lt. Mark Kearns, acting police chief, the positions he had asked for during his budget session which was 21 sworn officers.
“My compromise was 21 with an SRO,” said Mr. Powers, who added that when Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy sought two additional officers, it wasn’t enough in his opinion.
“I wanted the chief to have what he asked for,” Mr. Powers said.
With the amended budget, the police department would go from 28.5 in 2021 to 22 total positions, not just sworn officers. The fire department would drop from 21 fire personnel to 18. DPW would go to 35 positions and general government employees would drop to 20 in 2022.
With the reduction of positions, the tax rate was cut by 10 percent. The tax rate would fall from $17.87 per $1,000 of assessed value to $15.88 per $1,000, the lowest the tax rate has been since 2010.
