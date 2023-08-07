OGDENSBURG — At a special meeting Monday night, the Ogdensburg City Council decided to move forward with a project to replace water and sewer main piping along East David Street and will bond $5 million to pay for its costs.
The lone item on the agenda, the resolution was unanimously approved and the meeting was adjourned approximately 2½ minutes after it began.
The East David Street project would replace more than 1,700 feet of water and sewer main piping along the street. Due to the aging system, large storms create problems, causing combined sewer overflows (CSO), meaning that it discharges raw wastewater into the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers prior to being treated.
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith said that the total project cost is estimated to be $4.7 million, based on 2023 numbers.
A preliminary engineering report prepared by Barton & Loguidice and accepted by City Council this spring, states that the project is needed because the “approximately 1,700 feet of 6-inch and 8-inch ductile iron pipe along East David Street is an identified problem area for water main breaks due to aging, failing infrastructure. Breaks in recent years have cost the City Department of Public Works (DPW) both time and money.”
Also along East David Street is approximately 1,300 feet of 8-inch vitrified clay piping making up the sewer main that is currently not located a minimum of 10 feet from the existing water main, as recommended by Ten States Standards, according to the report.
“The East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Project will mitigate CSO events by separating sewer and stormwater main, therefore protecting human and environmental health and safety. It will provide reliable water service to residents along East David Street, and save the City time and money by mitigating water main breaks. Installing necessary structures to properly direct stormwater will mitigate flood risk in the project area,” the report states.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.