Ogdensburg City Council OKs bond for water/sewer reconstruction

Ogdensburg’s East David Street will undergo a $5 million project that would replace water and sewer main piping throughout the street. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — At a special meeting Monday night, the Ogdensburg City Council decided to move forward with a project to replace water and sewer main piping along East David Street and will bond $5 million to pay for its costs.

The lone item on the agenda, the resolution was unanimously approved and the meeting was adjourned approximately 2½ minutes after it began.

