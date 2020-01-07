OGDENSBURG — City Council met in executive session Monday night to discuss a lawsuit the newly elected mayor has filed with the city’s Board of Assessment Review.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly filed a lawsuit with Board of Assessment Review after a grievance he filed over the assessment of an apartment building was denied.
The executive session on the special meeting agenda was listed as necessary to discuss current litigation.
Mr. Skelly recused himself from the session but told the Times he wanted the city to hire an outside attorney to defend the city in the case.
Mr. Skelly objected to a reassessment of a school building he had converted to apartments at 616 Rensselaer Ave.
The assessment of $785,000 was more than fair market value, he said in court papers, and should be reduced to $363,000.
Mr. Skelly said outside council is needed to avoid any conflict of interest or a perception of a conflict.
“I need to be able to govern,” Mr. Skelly said. “A lot of that (governing) will be with the city attorney.”
Mr. Skelly said that he is not monitoring the lawsuit and leaving it in the hands of his attorney, Mark F. Snider of Snider and Smith, LLP, Massena.
“I had hoped we could get a result before I took office,” he said.
The assessment of the apartment building was the catalyst for Mr. Skelly’s run for office.
City Council did not take any action following the executive session Monday night.
