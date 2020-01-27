OGDENSBURG — City Historian Julie Madlin has produced a new video about St. John’s Episcopal Church.
To accompany the video, Ms. Madlin put together a short history of the Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg.
“The Episcopalian Church has a long history in Ogdensburg starting with missionary Reverend David Nash who visited in 1816 with the first services being held in 1818 in the old courthouse. David Parish donated land for both Episcopal and Presbyterian churches. The cornerstone of the first Episcopal church was laid in 1821. It was designed in the Gothic-Federalist style like Trinity Church in New York City. The church was enlarged in 1843 and 1857 and many of Ogdensburg’s leading families were members of St. John’s including the Hasbroucks, James, Averell, Clarks, and Knapps.
By 1869, the congregation had decided that the church was “unfit for public worship, badly out of repair, unsafe and too small for the accommodation of the congregation.” David Judson donated money to build a new church. Architect Emlen Littell of New York City designed an early decorated Gothic building inspired by St. Mark’s in Philadelphia. He also designed the Church of the Incarnation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. St. John’s Episcopal Church was built using Ogdensburg limestone and Vermont slate for the roof and boasted Tiffany stained glass windows. It was meant to be a cathedral for a northern diocese, which was never realized. A chapel was added in 1874 and a new parish house in 1914. A new rectory was constructed in 1929. A fire damaged the parish house in 1943, but it was restored.
Under the leadership of Reverend George Palmer the church was refurbished, which included new stained glass windows and in 1960 a new Hill, Norman and Beard organ, which was manufactured in England was installed. Some original Horwood stained glass windows can still be found in the church.
The video can be viewed on Ms Madlin’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/RG7DS_zRZF8
