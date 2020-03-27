OGDENSBURG — City Manager Sarah Purdy released a letter Thursday in an attempt to quell rumors that a city official had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I am writing this letter to assure you that you have not been placed at risk if you recently came into any of our city facilities,” Ms Purdy wrote in her letter.
Ms. Purdy would not identify who the rumors were about.
“You’ve probably have heard rumors by now that a city official has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus. Due to privacy laws I am not able to comment on this matter,” she wrote.
She went on to say that the person who is alleged in the rumors to have been infected, has not been in City Hall for the last three weeks or in any other city facility.
No one who entered any city facility prior to them being closed is in any danger, she wrote.
“To our employees, who are performing so well and bravely during this time of heightened risk, you also have not been exposed due to this alleged event. And to our visitors, you too have not faced any exposure at our City facilities due to any circumstances of this alleged event.”
Ms. Purdy said she posted the letter because the rumors were persistent.
“We are in unusual times,” Ms. Purdy said, “and people are afraid.”
All city facilities are closed to the public, Ms. Purdy said and city employees are conducting all business and meetings by telephone and email.
“Anyone who has interacted with any of us who came to your facilities for meetings or discussions also has not faced any risk due to our presence,” Ms. Purdy wrote. “Anyone who has interacted with any of us personally has not been placed at risk.”
The letter was posted as Ms. Purdy’s daily COVID-19 update which can be found on the top of the homepage at Ogdensburg.org.
