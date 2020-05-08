OGDENSBURG — A memo from City Manager Sarah Purdy delivered in the agenda for City Council’s Monday meeting states that the layoffs of four city police officers and a housing inspector had no legal basis.
Ms. Purdy said that the City Attorney made the determination after consulting the City Charter.
“Because the directives in Bill -37 regarding layoffs have no legal effect, I will instead seek union negotiations to obtain cost-saving measures,” Ms. Purdy stated in her memo.
In addition, Ms. Purdy said it would be impossible to meet the May 15 deadline for other employees impacted by the resolution due to New York State Civil Service regulations.
She said she would provide more details Monday night.
The layoffs were part of a resolution passed Wednesday night after a four-hour long meeting in which more than 40 people spoke out against the resolution.
Three councilors, Michale B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle each said the resolution violated the section of the City Charter that concerns the limitations of City Council.
Mr. Powers, Wednesday night and again Thursday, vowed legal action against the resolution and the proceeding surrounding it.
Also on Monday night, the City Council will consider a resolution to suspend a hiring freeze, enacted in January, in order to fill the Chief of Police position that will be left vacant after the retirement of Police Chief Andrew D. Kennedy.
The resolution passed during the special meeting Wednsday night also called for extending the hiring freeze until the end of the year.
The resolution to suspend it reads, “New York State Civil Service Law Article 4 Title A Section 58 requires that municipalities maintaining a police department serving a population of 150,000 or less, and with positions for more than four full-time police officers, shall maintain the office of chief of police.”
Chief Kennedy is set to retire on May 30.
The meeting will be conducted on Gotmeeting.com at 7 p.m. Monday. To attend the meeting, visit http://wdt.me/Xhz4VL or call 1-415-655-0060 and enter access code -191-929-807. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the same link.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone will not be able to be unmuted for personal appearance during the meeting. Those people who want to speak should send their comments to be read at the meeting to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. on Monday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they should call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. on Monday.
